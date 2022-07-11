WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and two others injured in a construction incident at a home in Wilson County early Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at a home on Quad Oak Drive near Sophia Court.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said one person died at the scene. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

It is believed the victims were roofers who may have been shocked by electricity.

The Wilson County Office of Emergency Management is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.