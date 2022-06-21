WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the pump to the grocery stores, pocketbooks continue to take a hit and now utility bills are on a rise as we see record-breaking heat.

As temperatures near triple digits – the Wilson County Community Help Center has already given out $6,400 in utility assistance just in the month of June.

Executive Director for Wilson County Community Help Center, Karen Rudzinski, said she is worried the need will double come July, given the high temperatures we are already seeing early on this summer.

Rudzinski added that in 2021 they handed out over $50,000 in utility assistance.

However, she said she is worried that number may go even higher in 2022 because of inflation and higher electric rates. She said many of their assistance programs are funded through their thrift store in Wilson County.

“We are seeing an increase even in our sales. I think more people are trying to get creative and find ways to get a bargain. Everything has gone up. The money that people have been spending on food and clothes are now needed from a center like us,” Rudzinski said.