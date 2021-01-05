Wilson County experiencing high demand for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is tracking the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 150,000 people in Tennessee have been vaccinated, so far. However, the state’s goal was to vaccinate 200,000 people before the end of 2020. They fell short, just below 100,000.

Several viewers have reached out to News 2 to express their frustrations about not being able to get in contact with their local health department or concerns over the lack of appointments available.

The Wilson County Health Department started experiencing an influx of phone calls on Monday after announcing people 75 and older can get vaccinated. Mayor Randall Hutto said they are still working on finishing vaccinating first responders.

“I can assure you what we want to do in our office and what the health department is trying to do is serve the citizens of Wilson County the best we can and I don’t think there is anybody that has slacked there,” said Hutto.

Hutto wants to remind his residents the department is not run by the county, but by The Tennessee Department of Health.

There is only one drive-thru vaccine site in the county, located at the College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon, which operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Out of the 140,000 people in the county, approximately 50,000 are 75 and older. Since a portion of older adults do not use the internet, wait times on the phone have since grown longer. Hutto tested the system himself Tuesday morning, prior to his interview with News 2, and was able to eventually get through. He promises the same result for residents and asks for everyone to remain patient.

“Do I think there [Tennessee Department of Health] communication could be better? I think everybody can say that on the backside of anything,” said Hutto. “Not to quote 2020, but definitely looking back it’s always easier to say that, but going forward, I think everybody is busting their tail and doing the best they can to get the vaccine out as quick as possible to those who want it.”

The county is looking into the possibility of adding more time slots and creating a COVID-19 appointment hotline.

Citizens currently eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to call the Health Department at 615-444-5325 to schedule appointments, or make one online HERE.