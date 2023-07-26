MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Teacher shortages are a headline we continue to see nationally. Here in Middle Tennessee, there are dozens of openings across the Wilson County district.

While their gap is slowly closing, Mt. Juliet High School (MJHS) teachers are boosting morale before the school year even begins through a karaoke jam.

“You get to see them cut loose a little bit, and we are like, ‘Oh, my goodness! Look, they are having fun!’” said Alysha Nicholas, a teacher at MJHS.

“We are serious–not every day is like this at Mt. Juliet High School, but teachers need to want to be here and enjoy coming to school,” Principal Ryan Hill said.

Hill added karaoke lunch is just one way to boost morale ahead of the new school year.

“I’ve had more teachers reach out to me in the past 72 hours than I’ve had in two years, and it’s the same thing: I’m hearing ‘We can’t take anymore,’” Jeff Luttrell, Wilson County Director of Schools said on July 10.

Last school board meeting, Luttrell addressed how the political divisiveness is pushing teachers out the door.

“Our director of schools has made it very clear that his goal is to raise teacher pay as much as possible and make that push,” Bart Barker, Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer said.

Back in June, there were 150 certified teacher openings. About 40 of those were due to growth.

“At last check, that number is around 90. And that gap continues to close, and we anticipate more onboarding to happen,” Barker said.

Regardless, Barker said, the district will be in good shape this school year with teachers dedicated to the profession and putting on a top-notch karaoke performance.

“This is much more than karaoke, because everyone participates, whether it’s a little head nod, people dancing, dressed up and doing some even line dancing,” Nicholas said.

Barker said if you’re thinking about teaching or even bus driving, it’s not too late to apply. Even if you don’t have a teacher’s certificate, there are programs in place that allow you to receive your certificate while you teach throughout the year.

The special education department is in dire need right now, according to Barker.