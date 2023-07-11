WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “It’s become a political battlefield.”

That’s how one parent describes the Wilson County School system.

During an unscripted report on Monday night, the Director of Schools exclaimed that the political divisiveness is pushing qualified teachers out the door.

“I’ve had more teachers reach out to me in the last 72 hours than they have in the past two years. And the same thing I’m hearing, we can’t take anymore,” said Jeff Luttrell, Wilson County Director of Schools.

It was a passionate plea from Luttrell at Monday’s school board meeting. He spoke after listening to the back-and-forth on topics of book banning, a transgender student discussion, and teacher retention.

“You can’t keep bringing politics in every meeting we have—This community needs to find a comprise or you’re going to destroy the education system,” Luttrell said.

He pointed out that teacher shortages are plaguing the entire country.

“The teachers are where the rubber meets the road in the classroom,” said Josh Johnston, principal of West Wilson Middles School.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Over the summer, West Wilson Middle School had more than 20 openings to fill. However, that gap was recently closed to about half.

“I’ll be the sixth principal in six years. Now our school has been displaced from a tornado, then the COVID outbreak happened, the faculty and staff have been through quite a bit,” Johnston said.

For the past several years, students have been learning in classrooms throughout the district. And while a new building remains under construction, Principal Johnston hopes the new school is just one way to boost morale.

“We get a chance to hit the reset button and we get to build it how we want it and create a culture where I believe it takes a family-like atmosphere. It takes a village to raise kids and I think that’s what a school building should be,” Johnston said.

Johnston told News 2 that they are still looking to fill about a dozen positions at West Wilson Middle School. He said the openings mainly fall in math and English.

However, he said even if the administration has to step up, he feels confident they will be in a good place once school starts.