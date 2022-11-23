LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars Wednesday night after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and shooting a Wilson County deputy in the leg.

Neighbors told News 2 they heard multiple gunshots Tuesday night. One of those bullets hit the deputy just above his ankle while he was inside his patrol car.

“You never want to get that phone call, a sheriff, police chief, officer anybody never wants to get that phone call and I got that phone call at 10 o’clock,” Sheriff Bryan said.

Thirty minutes before the phone rang, Sheriff Bryan said Billy Randel Bennett led police on a high-speed chase out of Smith County after officers were called out for a domestic dispute.

Bennett eventually hit a tree on Locust Grove Road in Wilson County.

“He exited the truck and fired multiple shots at not only our officers, but Smith County officers,” Bryan said.

One of those bullets went straight through the patrol car and hit the deputy.

“We had police cars up and down the road in both of our driveways,” Brian Oaks, next door neighbor said.

Oaks said it was terrifying after they found out a man with a gun was on the loose right next door.

“We attempted to locate him for about 30-45 minutes until he was located on top of [a roof],” Sheriff Bryan said.

According to the sheriff, Bennett then fired shots in the air before he agreed to come down.

“We worry about our officers 24 hours a day, but everybody involved in this did a great job and everybody is safe and the bad guy is in jail where he belongs,” Bryan said.

Sheriff Bryan told News 2 the officer is expected to make a full recovery and hopefully be with his family Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Bennett is being held at the Wilson County Jail on a $205,000 dollar bond. He appeared in court Wednesday morning and has another court date set for Jan. 10.