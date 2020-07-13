Wilson County Board of Education sets meeting to discuss re-entry plan

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Board of Education is set to meet regarding their 2020-21 re-entry plan.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. on July 16, at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training complex on Harding Drive.

Officials will be asked whether or not to require face masks for all students and staff. This excludes those with documented medical conditions They will also discuss in-service staff days.

