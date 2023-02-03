WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Wilson County teams are meeting on the hardwood Friday night for a reason beyond basketball.

The Green Hill High School boys and girls teams are hosting Lebanon High School, and they are paying tribute to Ambria McGregor.

Ambria tragically lost her life in a car crash in December.

Both fan bases will be united – all wearing the color purple for Ambria. Both teams, cheer squads, many students and community members will show up with #AmbriaStrong t-shirts.

#AmbriaStrong started as a hashtag while Ambria fought for her life in the hospital.

It quickly became a life motto.

“I think when I don’t want to get out of bed, I say that phrase in my head, ‘Ambria Strong’ and it makes me get up,” said Brittney McGregor, Ambria’s mom. “One thing we’ve been saying is ‘live like Ambria,’ and if we are going to live like Ambria, we have to get up and shine her light and keep her legacy going.”

News 2 sat down with the McGregor family in person for the first time ahead of Friday night’s big game.

“We have a tremendous amount of support, friends, family, strangers, and we are forever grateful for that,” Brittney said.