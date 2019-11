LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested for aggravated assault.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say Trooper Russell Peters has been placed on paid discretionary leave pending a departmental internal investigation.

The Wilson County bookings website says he is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

