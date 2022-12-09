LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson Central Navy JROTC student jumped into action after a student had an epileptic seizure on a school bus.

In a show of appreciation, Taylor Woodsmall was awarded Friday with the highest award a cadet can receive from the Navy JROTC.

Back in October, Taylor Woodsmall was on his bus ride home when he noticed the student sitting behind him was having a severe epileptic seizure.

In the video released to News 2, he rushes to the student’s side and performs lifesaving aid until the student becomes conscious.

Taylor told News 2 it is all about being at the right place at the right time. He said he learned how to administer aid after his mother’s own battle with epileptic seizures. She passed away in 2017 from a seizure in her sleep.

Taylor’s father told News 2 she would be very proud to see her son honored today.

“It is a great honor, it feels like I’m getting noticed for something that I’ve grown up with,” Taylor Woodsmall said.

“We are thankful to the good Lord that everything happened the way it did, that he was able to help another young man experience anything as bad as we have. I am very proud of him,” Michael Woodsmall, Taylor’s father said.

Taylor told News 2 the student he helped on the bus was later transported to a hospital where he made a full recovery. Taylor said that student has since thanked him for jumping into action.