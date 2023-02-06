WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson Central High School is being evacuated after two “harmful threats” were called in – one to WCHS and one to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch.

A Wilson County Schools spokesperson said in a video posted to social media one of the threats called in was a bomb threat. Students are currently being evacuated to an indoor athletic facility near the football field. All students, teachers and staff are safe, according to the school district.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene conducting necessary sweeps and investigations.

For safety precautions, no students will be allowed to leave the school and no visitors will be allowed in.

Once law enforcement concludes their investigation, families will be notified regarding what’s next.