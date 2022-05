FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A concert featuring the Willie Nelson Family band scheduled for Friday night at the FirstBank Amphitheater has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the band, according to Willie Nelson’s website.

The concert will now be held on June 19 and will feature the original lineup of Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.

It is unknown which bandmember contracted the virus.

