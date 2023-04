NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Anytime a baby enters the world it’s a time to celebrate. This Easter has been extra special for families with newborns.

Over at the Williamson Medical Center NICU they have been aligning the celebration of new life with the Easter holiday.

Check out these adorable photos of “sweet baby chicks,” as they put it in their news release.

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

Kristie Lloyd Photography

The photos were taken by Kristie Lloyd Photography.

You can learn more about the OB/NICU services at this link.