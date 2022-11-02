SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two months after a Smyrna gas station clerk was gunned down, police announced a second person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Nicholas Patterson (Courtesy: Smyrna Police)

The Smyrna Police Department said officers responded to the Twice Daily Shell gas station on Stonecrest Parkway around 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

According to authorities, a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the register before shooting the clerk — identified as Nicholas Patterson — and leaving the store.

Officials said Keanthony Williams — who was arrested in Davidson County on Aug. 31 in connection with Patterson’s death — is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Keanthony Williams (Courtesy: Smyrna Police)

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, police announced that Kathryn Taylor of Williamson County was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder as a co-defendant in the Shell homicide.

Taylor is reportedly being held by Williamson County for charges related to a robbery that took place there in August.