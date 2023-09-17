WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday afternoon motorists are running into delays in Williamson County due to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 840 near Interstate 65.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said an overturned vehicle was reported at 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at mile marker 31.6 on I-840 East.

According to TDOT’s SmartWay map, the eastbound left shoulder, left lane, and middle lane are blocked at this time due to the crash, causing some backups along the interstate.

(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encouraged motorists to seek alternate routes while crews clean up the scene of the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or whether anyone was injured.