WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, the Williamson County Board of Education voted to side with their review committee and keep five books on high school shelves.

In two separate 8-2 votes, “Speak”, “Perks of Being a Wallflower”, “Where the Crawdads Sing”, “The Field Guide to the North American Teenager”, and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” were all kept in the library.

The parent who brought the complaints said the books are inappropriate for minors because of their depictions of rape, assault, and drug use.

“By keeping certain books in student libraries, you are providing pornographic material to our children,” said one resident during the meeting.

“Exposing minor children to traumatic events like the rape described in this book is cruel and irresponsible,” said another speaker during public comment.

However, supporters of the books said these themes are important for students to be exposed to in a safe setting.

“Parents who are reading about sexual contact and rape…wait until your child is in that situation and doesn’t know what is happening to know that it is wrong and can’t get the help they need because they have no clue what’s going on,” said a recent Williamson County graduate.

This debate was delayed a few months after the board was waiting for more guidance on how to enact the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022“.

While the Tennessee Textbook Commission released guidance on how to enforce this law, some felt the board was not following it with their decision to keep these books on high school library shelves.

“The bullying is not getting much better and if you look at the CRT curriculum, restorative justice, as well as these obscene books. What motivations do our students have to follow our code of conduct when the school board itself isn’t following Tennessee law?” asked one citizen.

Others disagreed and said that high school students are not committing acts of sexual assault because of what they learned from library books.

Before voting to keep these books on shelves, the board did say they want to take a look at instituting a rating system for books with material that could be considered inappropriate.

The board member who suggested the rating system said it would be something similar to how movies are rated.