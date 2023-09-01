WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was reportedly found dead after a house exploded in Williamson County early Friday morning.

Chief Brad Kessler told News 2 the Arrington Fire Department were dispatched at 2:37 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 to a report of a home explosion with a risk of exposure to other structures and damaged vehicles in the 5000 block of Wilson Pike following a 911 call from a neighbor.

When Arrington crews arrived at the scene, they found a fully-involved structure fire. While battling the blaze and searching the house, Kessler said first responders discovered one occupant who had died.

According to Kessler, members of Williamson Fire-Rescue and Williamson County Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene, but personnel didn’t leave until about 8 a.m.

No other buildings were damaged in the blaze, Kessler said.

“Everything is indicating a leak in the propane tank but it is still early in the investigation,” Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades told News 2 when asked about the cause of the explosion.

According to a family friend at the scene, the person who was found dead in the burning home was a 67-year-old woman.

No additional details have been released about this incident.