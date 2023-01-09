WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find your fit with Williamson County Schools at the Classified Career Fair Thursday, January 12, at 9 a.m.

Open positions include special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, School Age Child Care (SACC) staff and summer counselors and maintenance workers. Representatives from each department will be at the fair to talk to potential applicants.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday and at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, which is located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin.

To see other vacant positions and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page. Contact WCS Recruiter David Harries at david.harries@wcs.edu for more information.