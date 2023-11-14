WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee school district is hitting the pause button on a few construction projects, and it’s all due to a flattening in enrollment numbers.

In a recent memo to school board members, officials with Williamson County Schools said they are pausing the design and construction of several schools and additions until the 2026-27 school year.

The construction is part of the district’s Five Year Capital Plan that began last year. In the memo, school officials said the reason for the move is the result of a flattening in enrollment.

“We’ve been experiencing growth for a lot of years; this year, we haven’t experienced it. We’ve seen growth in some of our areas, but not across the board,” said Jason Golden, the superintendent of Williamson County Schools.

However, Golden said this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the county commission and planning office have been working in the last few years to control growth.

“We’re actually encouraged by where we are. It will really give us a chance to, number one, serve the students in the regions where they really are and, number two, catch up a little bit,” said Golden.

The delayed projects include a middle school, an elementary school in the northeast part of the county, and an addition to Nolensville High School. With more than 42,000 students currently in the district, only time will tell if that number continues to plateau or increase.

“What we don’t know, is this a one-year example or is this a trend? So rather than commit ourselves to tens, twenties, thirties of millions of dollars’ worth of projects in one year, we’re going to make sure that we evaluate this to determine if this is a trend,” Golden said.

The board is set to meet Thursday night to discuss these changes. They plan to vote on the five-year plan the week after Thanksgiving.