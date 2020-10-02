Williamson County Schools shares plan to address race issues following racial slur on social media

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time, Williamson County Schools is speaking out after a photo labeled “racist and offensive” circulated social media.

The photo shows a teen boy with the letters ‘BLM’ and the n-word written on his stomach. Sources told News 2 that the photo was of a Brentwood High School student.

Just over a week after the photo was circulated, the district confirmed to News 2 that a guest speaker held a discussion on race with Brentwood High School students.

“Our high school principal determined that it was appropriate to have a professional speaker, a college professor, come speak really to that question of empathy, especially in the context of racial diversity,” said Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden.

A day after the controversial photo surfaced, parents held a demonstration calling for racial equality within the district. The district said they can’t share if or how the student in the photo was disciplined.

“In any issue that occurs with our students, we make sure that we address the behaviors specifically. So regardless of what particularly the student engages in, we make it a point that every single incident needs to be investigated and addressed appropriately,” Golden said Thursday.

Golden added that future discussions about race and empathy may be held with the student body.

“Anytime we talk about race, there’s always that risk that you’re going to say something wrong that offends but what we’ve learned over the years is that we still need to talk about it,” said Golden.

Parent Anthony Hendricks has a tenth and seventh-grader in the district. Hendricks is Black and said his children have consistently faced microaggressions during their schooling.

Merriam-Webster defines “microaggression” as “a comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority).”

Hendricks said he wasn’t surprised by the contentious photo.

“My response was more, ‘Ok here is the next thing, so let’s begin to deal with that,'” he said.

Hendricks believes that the district needs to do more to address issues of race, including hiring people of color in leadership roles.

“People who have experienced racism,” said Hendricks, “If we don’t engage around this issue, no matter what side we’re on, we’ll remain divided.”

In a live-streamed video on the district’s YouTube page, Golden said he’s learned of past racial incidents that may not have received an appropriate response. He said moving forward, every instance would be addressed.