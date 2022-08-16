FRANLKIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County school bus was involved in a crash in Franklin Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
Franklin police reported no one was injured in the crash.
It is not known which school the bus was in service for. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.