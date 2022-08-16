FRANLKIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County school bus was involved in a crash in Franklin Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Franklin police reported no one was injured in the crash.

It is not known which school the bus was in service for. No additional information was immediately released.