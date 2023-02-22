WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two newest schools in the Williamson County School system now have names.

WCS officials announced the system will welcome students to Arrington Elementary and Amanda H. North Elementary schools for the 2023-2024 year. Both schools officially received their names at the Monday, Feb. 20 meeting of the Williamson County School Board, the system said in an announcement.

The Triune property for Arrington Elementary was purchased by Williamson County in order to relieve overcrowding in the eastern portion of the county, according to the school system.

Arrington Elementary School in Triune under construction on Jan. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Williamson County Schools)

The property includes enough space for both an elementary school and a future middle school, according to the system.

According to design documents, the building will be a two-story school with approximately 121,000 square feet.

School officials expect construction to be completed by July.

Amanda H. North Elementary School in Spring Hill under construction Jan. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Williamson County Schools)

Amanda H. North Elementary will be in Spring Hill. The property was purchased to relieve overcrowding in the southern portion of the country, according to the school system.

Like Arrington, Amanda H. North Elementary will be a two-story, 121,000-square-foot school. Construction on the school is expected to complete in July.