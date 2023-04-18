WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old pastor has been arrested after he was indicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported its investigation began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an upload of child sex abuse material from a church’s internet connection.

Daryl Hayes (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Daryl Hayes was identified as the lead pastor but the church was not identified in a release from WCSO. The church was fully cooperative and Hayes was terminated from his position immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the indictment, Hayes possessed material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity during three instances on Oct. 17, 2022 and again on Nov. 30, 2022 and twice on Dec. 9, 2022.

Detectives believe there are no local child victims nor any additional concerns for the public.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant at the church and Hayes’ residence and neither the Hayes family nor the church were aware of Hayes’ activities.

If you have any questions or concerns related to this case, please contact Investigator Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.