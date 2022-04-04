WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson Medical Center (WMC) broke ground on the largest expansion and renovation in the hospital’s history Monday and country star Luke Bryan is taking on a leadership role.

“Williamson County continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “We need to prepare now for the future so the hospital can provide the most advanced quality care possible for our community.”

Bryan and his wife Caroline have signed on as co-chair and honorary co-chair for a capital campaign being launched by Williamson Medical Center. Vicki McNamara, a community leader, will also serve as co-chair with Caroline Bryan.

“When the time arose, when I was asked to do this, I immediately said yes. I mean, I didn’t blink. Of course I’m on it because not only is this our home but this is our community, and this is our hometown hospital,” explained Caroline Bryan.

According to a news release, the project will cost $200 million. It will provide upgrades to nearly every department, with improvements to Labor and Delivery, NICU, Cardiology, Emergency Room, ICU and more.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.

Mazzuca added it’s so important to foster this growth not only for people in the county now, but for generations to come.

The WMC Foundation’s capital campaign “More for You. Close to Home” will help supplement the $150 million in bond financing to fund the project.