FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.

The fire happened at a mansion near the intersection of Long Lane and Gosey Hill Road outside of Franklin around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say they believe the fire started as a result of some construction being done on the home. It reportedly began on the first floor and spread throughout the home.

Flames reached the roof, causing the roof to cave in.

While no serious injuries were reported, one worker did suffer from slight burns. That person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Crews were on the scene fighting the fire for several hours.

Damage estimates are not in yet, but Williamson Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Jones told News 2 he believes the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.