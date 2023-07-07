WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following early morning police chases that closed a portion of Interstate 65, Williamson County authorities are searching for six vehicle burglary suspects who may be armed.

According to the Franklin Police Department (FPD), a resident at The Landings apartment complex off Moores Lane reported seeing up to 10 people breaking into cars around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects split up into two vehicles — including one police reportedly recognized as stolen during an armed carjacking the night before in Brentwood — and drove off.

Authorities said they followed the vehicles onto I-65 North, deploying spike strips to deflate the suspects’ tires.

During the chase, one of the vehicles became disabled and was forced to pull over near Concord Road in Brentwood, officials said. All four suspects allegedly bailed from the stolen vehicle and ran off into the wood line.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the FPD tweeted officers were searching for four potentially armed males who were last seen in the woods near General MacArthur Drive in Brentwood.

Despite bringing in officers from several jurisdictions “to establish a perimeter in hopes of containing those suspects and keeping them from nearby Brentwood neighborhoods,” the FPD said those four suspects have yet to be found.

Meanwhile, the second suspect vehicle ended up crashing into another vehicle on I-65 before its tires became incapacitated, bringing the pursuit to an end in Nolensville, according to authorities. Officers were able to take one of the three suspects inside that vehicle into custody, but the other two are still at large.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Officers from Franklin PD, Brentwood PD, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, THP, Metro Police, and the Nolensville Police Department all worked together during this incident. Their focus has now shifted to identifying and arresting the six-at large suspects,” the FPD said in a Friday morning statement. “Officers from all of these agencies will continue working together to aggressively deter, detect, and arrest the increasing number of auto burglars plaguing Williamson County communities, and much of middle Tennessee.”

Many nearby community members reportedly saw and heard a helicopter searching for the suspects on Friday.

“Waking up to the sound of the helicopter is unusual for our quiet neighborhood,” Christine Mayhaus, a Brentwood resident, said. “We’ve had people who have had their sheds searched and whatnot, and it’s a little bit scary.”

Right down the road, News 2 found Aric Wonderley doing yardwork, but he was staying aware about the situation: “I was puzzled. I wanted to know what they were being sought after for, and I assumed they had been apprehend, so to hear they’re still at large is kind of puzzling, too.”

Brentwood Police have patrolled the area all day long, with several neighbors saying they feel better knowing officers are nearby.

According to the FPD, residents like the one who called about the in-progress burglaries play a crucial role in helping to combat such crimes. Community members are also encouraged to remove all valuables from their vehicles every night, especially handguns, and locking their car doors.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the six suspects who are still on the loose hours after they were spotted in Brentwood and Nolensville. If you have any information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5560.