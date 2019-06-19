Williamson County man accused of killing 72-year-old father after family dispute

A Williamson County man accused of killing his 72-year-old father at a Thompson’s Station home has been taken into police custody.

Deputies were called to a home on Cayce Springs Road around noon Wednesday after a family dispute involving James Smithson Jr. and his father.

Witnesses reported the 36-year-old man shot his father, James Smithson Sr., before running out of the home and into a nearby wooded area. He was found inside a mobile home a short time later.

Smithson is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $500,000.

He is due in court on July 11.