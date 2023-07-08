WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Murfreesboro teenagers — one of whom was out on bond for a previous crime — were taken into custody Thursday after allegedly breaking into several vehicles in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department (FPD) said its officers — along with deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office — were dispatched to Springhouse Circle during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 6, after a homeowner reportedly saw someone breaking into vehicles on his Ring camera.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they said they saw an unoccupied vehicle in which the suspects arrived, but they couldn’t see the suspects.

While searching for the suspects, authorities said they spotted an Uber driver arriving in the neighborhood, who “told officers the nearby address of the pickup they were supposed to make, and those officers found that the residents never ordered an Uber.”

Another Uber pulled up in the area shortly afterward, and when police saw two men get inside, they moved in. One of the suspects ran away, but the other one — identified by police as 19-year-old Joseph Martin of Murfreesboro — stayed in the vehicle, so authorities immediately arrested him.

The FPD said the officers and deputies quickly set up a perimeter so they could box in 19-year-old Octavio Esteves of Murfreesboro, who was out on bond after being jailed for a previous aggravated robbery. After a two-hour manhunt through the dense woods, law enforcement managed to capture Esteves.

According to officials, Esteves was charged with three counts of burglary and evading arrest, with a bond set at $18,000.

Meanwhile, Martin was reportedly charged with three counts of burglary, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $15,000.

Authorities said both men were still behind bars as of Thursday evening. They are set to appear in court on Aug. 31.

“Strong relationships between law officers from both agencies, good communication, and teamwork stopped these criminals who visited Franklin in their tracks,” the FPD said in a statement describing its collaboration with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. “Both Departments say they will continue working closely together to aggressively detect and capture the increasing number of auto burglars plaguing middle Tennessee communities.”