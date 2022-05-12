FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people in possession of 1,000 THC cartridges. Where the marijuana vape cartridges were headed is not yet known, but investigators say the drugs have a street value of close to $40,000.

It went down Tuesday night around 8 p.m. on I-65 after a K9 officer pulled over a car for speeding.

When Deputy Hayden Smith talked to the occupants, the 17-year-old driver revealed she had no license.

Francisco Carillo-Rojas (Courtesy: WCSO)

The 25-year-old passenger, Francisco Carillo-Rojas, said the car belonged to his father and they were traveling from Nashville.

After more discussion, the Shelbyville man told investigators he was on probation for marijuana possession.

The deputy asked if there were any firearms or other contraband in the car. The 25-year-old said no.

The deputy asked for permission to search the car and Carillo-Rojas said no.

That’s when K9 Titus circled the car multiple times hitting on the driver’s side door.

The deputy placed cuffs on both occupants and began searching the car.

Smith found multiple boxes in the backseat and trunk containing 1,000 THC cartridges for vape pens.

He also found a tenth of a gram of meth and close to 270 grams of THC wax.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades praised the work of his K9 team, reminding everyone that marijuana is still illegal in Tennessee and his deputies will arrest those in violation.

“We see on a regular basis, our SROs in the school systems, finding students with these vape pens and we have ways to test them and they test positive for THC. And it’s not just the high schools,” Sheriff Rhoades said. “We’ve had instances in the middle schools where these kids are caught with these vape pens testing positive for THC and until the federal government knocks marijuana, a schedule 6 through the federal government, it is still illegal to possess, end of discussion.”

The 25-year-old was charged with possession for resale and is currently in the Williamson County Jail under a $135,000 bond.

The 17-year-old was taken to juvenile hall where she was released into the custody of her parents.