WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Williamson County, it’s easily considered a consistent problem.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad wrecks.”

As we sat down with Sgt. Keith Bennett, it was understandable to see why he is so passionate about the problem.

“As of this [Tuesday] morning, we were at 715 fatalities throughout the state of Tennessee; at the same time last year we were at 676. That’s just fatalities; that’s not wrecks; that’s not unreported wrecks or anything, so you can see the numbers are climbing, and some of those are very hard to look at,” Bennett said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for “Operation Southern Slow Down” to reduce speed-related crashes. During this campaign, the WCSO will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.

“We keep putting it out there, adhere to slow down and just be safe, because it can happen to you,” Bennett said. “We need to slow down. Speed does cause wrecks. Again, it’s not the only one, but it’s a big factor.”

In the first six months of 2023, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department worked 54 speeding-related crashes, which accounted for more than 8% of all crashes in the area. The department said this number is on pace to exceed last year’s data.

“A lot of people think control is an illusion, but speeding does affect your control; it also limits your reaction time,” Bennett said. “When you’re able to slow down, react, versus if you’re driving slower, you have a lot more distance generally, but the faster you go, the less reaction time you’re going to have based on distance.”

In 2022, the Sheriff’s office worked 96 crashes where speeding and racing were contributing factors. Bennett said the memory of each one can become overwhelming.

“Some of the things we see on the road, whether it’s a family or a small child or an elderly person, whoever, I mean those are memories that you have that they’re not so easy to get rid of,” he said.

Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions. Law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers to always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians.

