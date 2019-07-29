Williamson County Hit and Run on 18-40 East

Williamson County, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a hit and run driver who caused a serious crash on Interstate 840 East.

The crash happened on Sunday, July 21 around 1:30 p.m near the Staff Sergeant David L. Loyd Memorial Bridge.

Authorities say two people were injured,a grandmother and her six-year-old grandson.

The grandmother said a tractor trailer rig that was passing her struck the side of her black Ford Explorer, forcing her off the road and down a hill.

The grandmother and her grandson are still recovering from their injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The tractor trailer was described as being blue or red.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (615)-642-5762.

