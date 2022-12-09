WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.

According to investigators, it began around 2:15 a.m. Thursday when deputies tried to stop a car speeding on I-65 south.

Deputies reported getting up to 90 mph and still not being able to catch the black Nissan Maxima, driven by Xavier Frierson.

According to deputies, at one point, the 21-year-old drove at 125 mph, passing other motorists with his lights off.

“Yes, it was a rainy, foggy night, and so the road conditions are not real great,” said Lt. Chris Mobley, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mobley said deputies have the authorization to chase under certain circumstances and this chase was cleared by supervisors.

Several minutes into the chase, deputies were able to successfully deploy spikes, hitting three of Frierson’s tires. Moments later, Frierson pulled over on the Pinewood Road exit off I-840. That’s when deputies executed a felony takedown.

On video, you can hear the officers yelling for Frierson to walk backward with his hands over his head. When he gets to the squad cars, he goes to his knees and deputies put handcuffs on the 21-year-old.

They asked Frierson who else was in the car. He said he was alone.

Still, deputies are cautious as they approach the dark vehicle. As they get near, they learn there is a loaded handgun in the empty car. Deputies found a loaded Glock 43 near the driver’s seat.

In the end, the Columbia man said he ran because he was smoking pot and he was scared.

The suspect was charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, speeding, and failure to maintain a lane.

Frierson has already bonded out of the Williamson County Jail.

A check of his record shows minor infractions out of Franklin for shoplifting. He also has a minor violation out of Maury County for window tint violation and no insurance.