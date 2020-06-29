Williamson County Health Dept. reports highest COVID-19 testing day since April 18

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) had their highest COVID-19 testing day since their first day of drive-thru testing on April 18.

Monday, June 29 was a busy day for the health department, testing 877 people.

The Tennessee Department of Health also reported that Williamson County currently has 1,001 positive cases, with 498 of those being active cases.

“We would like to remind the community that if they are coming to receive a test,they should plan on self-isolating until their test results come back to prevent transmission if results are positive. With the number of tests increasing, we will naturally see the number of positive cases increase as well.” Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery

WCHD provides free COVID-19 testing at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Long Lane M-F from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested for the virus at this location, and no appointment is needed.

To learn more about other COVID-19 testing sites in and around Williamson County, click here.

