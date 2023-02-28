WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County deputies are on the lookout for a man with a long criminal history.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the man ran from deputies across an interstate and then led them on a chase with speeds close to 120 mph.

It all began Friday evening as a simple traffic stop for broken tail lights on I-840

in Williamson County.

During the traffic stop of the white Buick Le Sabre, 37-year-old Warren Shannon got out of his car. Lt. Chris Mobley of the WCSO said the deputy sensed Shannon was acting peculiar.

Shannon had a drivers license, but no proof of registration or insurance. The deputy asked Shannon if he was on probation or parole multiple times, to which he said no.

While in his squad car running his record, Shannon appeared at the squad car with a phone and was talking to Williamson County dispatchers.

Shannon told the deputy he was being followed by cars and that he was lost. He also said dispatch was giving him directions.

The deputy spoke with the dispatcher and then also asked for a backup unit to come help.

News 2 has learned Warren Shannon has a long criminal history dating back to 2003 for crimes like theft, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, and prohibited weapons.

Shannon also has a record with the Tennessee Department of Correction, and according to the TDOC, Shannon’s supervision was transferred to Tennessee from Georgia in September 2022. He was sentenced in Georgia on Aug. 18, 2022, for false imprisonment, reckless conduct, and obstruction of an officer. He is on probation until September 2027.

Warren Shannon (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office) Warren Shannon (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

After the odd phone conversation, the deputy once again asked Shannon if he had weapons and if he would consent to being patted down. Shannon refused, pulling up his shirt and tugging on his sweat pants to show that he had nothing on him.

When the deputy confronted Shannon indicating that he was still on probation from the TDOC, Shannon said, “It’s suppose to be completed.”

Lt. Chris Mobley says his deputies acted calmly and professionally, making sure not to violate Shannon’s rights since it was only a traffic stop at this point.

“You still don’t have enough to justify a pat down at that point while we are still dealing with the traffic stop elements of it,” Lt. Mobley said.

When the deputy said he was going to run a drug K-9 around Shannon’s car, Shannon grew flustered and moved away from the deputy.

The deputy asked him what he was doing, and Shannon said he moved away because the dog was going to be working his car.

By this time, a second deputy arrived and kept an eye on Shannon who again lifted his pants and showed there was nothing in his waist band.

The K-9 arrived and detected the smell of drugs. The deputy then told Shannon to stop walking away or he’d be tased.

Shannon then ran and both deputies unsuccessfully deployed their tasers.

Body camera footage shows Shannon running across both lanes of I-840 and into the median. He then made his way back to his car, jumped in, and drove down I-840 to I-40 where, at times, speeds reached close to 120 mph.

With no other agencies to assist and with traffic growing heavy heading toward Nashville, the deputies canceled the pursuit.

Lt. Mobley said the deputies knew who they were chasing, and it was not worth hurting another motorist.

“You never know. Those are volatile situations and they escalate quickly. If he does have weapons, he needs to surrender them or put them down, and do what he is told by the officer that he does encounter,” Lt. Mobley said.

Anyone who sees Shannon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5560.