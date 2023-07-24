FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shots are fired on a Williamson County thoroughfare in a road rage incident. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but now deputies are working to track down the road rage shooter.

It took place on the afternoon of July 21 in a construction zone near Highway 96 and Arno Road in Franklin.

According to detectives, two vehicles were trying to go from two lanes down to one lane and that is when the frustration started. In the process of merging, a Ford F-250 work truck clipped a couple of heavy traffic barrels lining the road.

LPR footage miles down the road captured the F-250 driving behind the victim.

Investigators said about the time the car pulled off Highway 96 onto I 840, the man in the Ford F-250 leaned out the window and reportedly shot at the passenger car multiple times.

According to detectives, at least one bullet struck the rear tail light of the car.

“You know it could have gone through the back window,” said Captain Rodney King. “The victim’s vehicle had a car seat in the back, never know where the bullets are gonna fly, they are moving targets.”

King said, by the time deputies arrived at the scene, the driver of the pick-up was long gone and the witness who watched it all unfold had also left the scene. “She could not tell how many shots were fired but she did see him leaning out of the vehicle and shooting at the vehicle. She told the victim that she didn’t want to stick around in case the perpetrator returned, so she took off so we have no idea who she is.”

The good news is nobody was injured and now Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the driver of that Ford F-250 who fired shots.

If you witnessed this crime you are urged to contact the WCSO at (615) 790-5560.