WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lewisburg man learned a hard lesson in Williamson County after he was caught speeding.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 at around 8 a.m., 21-year-old Eriberto Mendoza of Lewisburg passed a Williamson County deputy doing 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Instead of pulling over, he put the pedal to the metal and the chase was on.

At one point, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 21-year-old was traveling at 128 mph on I-65 in his black Nissan Maxima.

After several hectic minutes, Mendoza exited I-65 onto Murfreesboro Road.

He stopped in the turning lane and that’s when deputies ordered Mendoza out of the car at gunpoint.

“Had he stopped, it would have been the end of it, but he chose to go on…turns out he had drugs and other things in the vehicle, so of course he ended up with a lot more charges for the day,” Chief Deputy Mark Elrod with WCSO said.

Mendoza was charged with speeding, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana for distribution. Drug agents seized Mendoza’s Maxima and said he had 130 grams or marijuana and over $1,000 in cash with him.

A quick check of Mendoza showed no prior arrest history in Williamson, Maury, Marshal or Davidson counties.