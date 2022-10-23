WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, members of the Williamson County Rescue Squad (WCRS), the Franklin Fire Department, Williamson Fire-Rescue, Fairview Fire, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency were called to fight a large brush fire on Fernvale Road at Old Harding Road, according to officials.

The WCRS said fire box ashes were dumped outside, but because of the windy conditions, the embers continued within the ashes reignited and quickly spread to the hilly and wooded area.

(Source: Williamson County Rescue Squad)

Fire officials said a total of 38 acres burned in the blaze, but there were no injuries reported or structures involved.

Crews reportedly worked for more than four hours in very rough and steep terrain to bring the fire under control, even bringing in a drone to check for hot spots.

“We greatly appreciate the surrounding departments for sending equipment and personnel to help extinguish the fire!” the WCRS wrote on Facebook Saturday.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 23, the WCRS announced Saturday’s brush fire had reignited. As a result, first responders spent another four hours cutting lines and wetting down areas that were difficult to reach the day before as the sun was setting.

(Source: Williamson County Rescue Squad)

“A special thank you to Williamson EMA for bringing their drone, Franklin Fire, Fairview Fire, and Williamson EMA Fire Captains for all of your support during today’s fire,” the WCRS wrote. “Once again, please ensure that ALL embers are doused with water before disposing of them outside.”