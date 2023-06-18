WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders reportedly used about 5,000 gallons of water and foam mixture to extinguish a dumpster fire that turned into a house fire in Williamson County over the weekend.

Arrington Fire and Rescue said its crews, along with Williamson Fire-Rescue, were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the Kings Chapel subdivision on Saturday, June 17, after the homeowner discovered a nearby dumpster had caught on fire, which led to his house catching on fire.

According to officials, the first unit to arrive at the scene found the dumpster fire that had spread into the home. Personnel evacuated the home before the engine arrived, allowing crews to wrap the hydrant with supply line and start battling the blaze.

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19) (Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

First responders said they used foam and water to prevent the fire from spreading further into the house. Then, units were able to enter the home and check for any additional flames — which they did not find — before they completely extinguished the dumpster fire.

Even though utilities for the home had to be secured due to damage from the fire, the first crews on the scene were able to put “a major stop to what could’ve been a significant loss,” according to Arrington Fire and Rescue.