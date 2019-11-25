Williamson County brewing company reopens after striking new deal

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mill Creek Brewing Company is back up and running.

They re-opened their doors on Friday.

This comes two weeks after announcing operations had fully shut down due to financial problems.

The company’s full-time employees returned to work on Friday, rebooting operations.

Officials say they are currently working on restoring taproom operations.

They say a new partner approached them after their announcement a few weeks ago.

The partner agreed to a deal with the company and employees are happy to be back in business.

Moving forward, the company says that they will restructuring and place the company on a stronger foundation.

“We are thrilled to have a new partner who sees the value in the Mill Creek brand, our presence in the marketplace, and wants to keep building. Personally, I’m extremely grateful that we could bring our staff back and we’ll be able to continue the work we started. Our team is like a family and I’m full of joy that this story has another chapter as we work together building a community of loyal beer drinkers with a Less Fuss, More Beer attitude for years to come.” -Chris Going