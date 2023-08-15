WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Williamson County had quite the evening Sunday as suspects took officers on two high-speed chases that resulted in felony takedowns.

It began just after 8 p.m. on I-840. That’s when a 2017 Dodge Charger was clocked doing 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

After chasing the muscle car for close to 10 miles at speeds well over 100 mph, the driver, identified as Eric Gray of Memphis, blew a front tire on his muscle car.

On dash camera video, you can see the rolling rubber tire roll quickly into the deputy’s cruiser.

“His car is falling apart. I believe I just hit a radial tire,” the deputy said on radio.

Cpt. Rodney King said had the tire hit the windshield and not the lower part of the vehicle, it might have caused tremendous damage or injury.

“He didn’t know what he hit until he hit it,” King said.

Gray soon pulled over as deputies surrounded the vehicle, quickly putting the driver and two passengers under arrest at gunpoint.

Dash camera footage shows all three occupants of the car walking backwards and being taken into custody.

The passengers were ultimately released and taken to a bus stop in Fairview.

“The driver said his intentions were to stop; he said he got scared and decided not to,

and the passengers tried to get him to stop and he didn’t want to do it,” King said.

No more than 20 minutes later, while officers were working the Gray stop,

a second chase ensued.

This time, it involved a speeding Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Joshua Hymas of Georgia.

Deputies said the Tennessee Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit on I-40, but called it off knowing that the road was blocked ahead.

That’s where Williamson County deputies intercepted the truck before it could reach the shut down highway.

Deputies said Hymas, who reportedly works in Spring Hill, got off at Carter’s Creek Pike and then accelerated rapidly to speeds approaching 90 mph on dark, windy roads.

After several minutes and taking a wrong turn up a private driveway, Hymas drove down a steep private driveway, ultimately missing a turn and flipping his truck into a steep ditch.

Moments were tense as the lone deputy on scene entered the bushes and moved to the truck.

The 24-year-old passenger in the truck did not move and stayed in the cab, but despite warnings to stay put, Hymas got out of the truck and then proceeded to meander toward the deputy, not listening to commands while the deputy threatened to tase him repeatedly.

In the end, Hymas was taken into custody without incident.

“If they just listened and did what they should do and obey the law, it would turn out differently for them,” King said.

Hymas was charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment with a weapon, speeding, and driving on a suspended license out of Georgia.

Gray was charged with speeding, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

In both cases, King told News 2 neither driver had warrants and had the drivers stopped when first contacting law enforcement, they probably would have gotten not much more than a speeding ticket.