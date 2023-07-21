WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a Friday afternoon “road rage incident” involving a weapon on the Interstate 840 on-ramp.

Deputies said they responded to the incident on the eastbound ramp from Horton Highway to I-840 around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

According to officials, a man driving a white Ford F-250 “work truck” allegedly fired shots at the victim, one of which hit the taillight area of the victim’s vehicle.

However, there are no reports of injuries resulting from this incident.

Authorities temporarily shut down the on-ramp following the shooting, but it has since reopened.

No additional details have been shared about the ongoing investigation into Friday afternoon’s incident.