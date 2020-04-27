Williamson County authorities catch alleged ATM bandits

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Williamson County said a botched business break-in led to a high-speed chase with officers from the THP, Franklin PD, Brentwood P.D. and WCSO. All crews assisted in the arrest of 3 men suspected of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts.

Authorities said the most recent chase started early Monday morning. A burglary alarm went off at Glen’s Grocery on Peytonsville Road in Williamson County.

Deputies responded, and said the vehicle was gone.

“The suspects were not able to make entry, probably scared off by the alarm,” Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said.

The deputies looked at the surveillance video and spotted a vehicle. That vehicle description was put out and it wasn’t long before deputies were behind the suspect.

After going up to 90 mils per hour on the practically empty interstates, the suspect’s vehicle blew a tire and limped to the side of the road. Officers said at certain points, they saw the suspects in the car holding weapons. The men then ran into the woods.

Law Officers from multiple jurisdictions rushed into the woods to follow.

Authorities said they found one of the suspects named Michael Quinn almost immediately. The 53-year-old homeless man was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, resisting stop and going armed during a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $610,000.

Quinn’s partner, Travis Lewis was found just a few minutes later. The 37-year-old homeless

man’s bond was set at $110,000. He was charged with burglary, resisting stop and possession of burglary tools.

Mark Elrod told News 2, that an ATM was found in the vehicle, but they do not know where the ATM came from at this time.

According to Fairview police, the vehicle is a match for two other incidents they recently had. On Aril 23, bandits broke into a business in the 1700 block of Fairview Boulevard and stole the ATM. Police said that two days later, they attempted to steal an ATM in the 1500 block of Highway 96, but were unsuccessful.

Murfreesboro police said they’re also looking at the men in connection with an ATM theft at the Walgreens on New Salem Highway. An officer said he chased the stolen van that the men were driving. The men escaped, but the ATM and the money were recovered.

Elrod said, “Officers have been out working hard during the COVID-19 emergency. And Monday mornings arrest is a perfect example of law officers working together to take bad guys off the street.”

Brentwood Police arrested the third suspect just after noon on Monday. He was found on Lipscomb Drive on the other side of the interstate.









Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE