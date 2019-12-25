Williamson County Animal Center surprises families with new pets

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Santa is usually the one to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, but volunteers from the Williamson County Animal Center did some delivering of their own on Christmas Day.

Volunteers spent the morning dropping off two cats and two guinea pigs to families in Williamson County.

Terrance the cat was a pleasant surprise to the Hood family, but the biggest surprise for him was a new name. Ruby, who had been asking for a cat the past couple of years, decided he needed a new name and named him “Snowball.”

Penny Adams with the Williamson County Animal Center says it’s always nice to place the animals in a new home, but there are always animals up for adoption.

For more on how you can help, visit https://www.adoptwcac.org.