WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn, (WKRN) — Williamson County Schools notified parents that an elementary school teacher in the district was arrested on sex charges out of Maury County.

Fairview Elementary first grade teacher Jonathan Ullrich was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery. A Maury County Grand Jury indicted Ullrich for sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 between April of 2017 and December of 2020 in Maury County.

The district said it had no indication the charges were related to his work at the elementary school.

He has been suspended from Williamson County Schools without pay.

“The charges filed against Mr. Ullrich in Maury County are horrific. The district has no indication that any of the charges out of Maury County are related to his work in WCS. However, families who may have information to share with local law enforcement are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” the district said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding Ullrich is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5560.

If parents need support in talking with their children, the district has made counselors available to guide them through that process.