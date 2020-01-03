Williamson Co. woman rescued from rising storm waters

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 69-year-old Williamson County woman is alive after her car was swept away by fast-moving water.

She was pulled to safety by members of the Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on the evening of Dec. 29 around 5:13 pm. Investigators say a 69-year-old woman drove her SUV across a private drive near Leiper’s Creek Road. When fast-rising water swept her car off the pavement, the woman called 911 for help.

Her own family spent many anguished minutes as they called for help and looked for her in the darkness.

After a few minutes, Williamson County Deputies Elijah Kelley and Houston Gagsby arrived,

With water up to the woman’s chin, the deputies know they must act fast. Kelley is a K9 officer, not trained for water rescues. But Kelley says the woman was scared, cold and fearful and he was determined to rescue her.

The 25-year-old K9 officer grabbed two dog leashes from his truck. He tied one to his torso, one to the bank, and he entered the frigid water.

Kelley realizes he put himself in danger.

“Yes sir, but I knew I had one goal and that was to get to her.”

The deputy broke the back windshield and assessed the woman’s condition. When he saw she was ambulatory, he decided to reach in, unlock a rear door and evacuate her that way.

On body cam, you can hear the deputy talk to the nervous victim

“You need to relax ok? I cannot have you dragging on me. I’m going to save you ok?”

After a few moments, rescue personnel are also on scene and throw more ropes and life vests for Kelley to put on the victim.

It takes a few minutes, and it’s a team effort as rescue crews work together to get the woman to safety.

Kelley says it was dangerous, but he would do it again.

“I did something any other deputy would do.”

When reminded he saved a life, Kelley said, “It’s the greatest thing you can imagine. Going home at the end of the day knowing you saved someone, that’s what I signed up to do. She was very thankful, hugged all of us, right there that was the icing on the cake.”

The woman was shaken up but not injured.

Just another reminder to turn around and not drown.