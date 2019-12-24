Williamson Co. Sheriffs deputies search for man who tried to pull teen from car

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find a man who tried to pull a teenage girl from a car last month.

“I looked out the door,” said Kathy Poteete, who lives near where the incident happened.” I saw a number of Williamson County Sheriff Department vehicles.”

Poteete lives in College Grove on Owen Hill Road, a few doors down from where deputies say a man tried to pull a teenage girl out of her car after pretending he needed help.

“It’s scary,” she said.

“An abduction could have taken place two driveways down from me.”

On November 27th, the teen saw a man near Owen Hill Road.

The man said he hurt his leg and needed to get to the hospital, according to deputies.

“She stopped to see if he needed assistance, if he was in trouble, needed help,” Poteete said.

Investigators say when the teen offered to let him use her cell phone, he tried to pull her out of the car, but she drove off.

“What would’ve happened if he would have got in the car with her?” Poteete asked. “She might not be here today.”

Deputies don’t think it’s the same man who attacked a girl on I-65 in Franklin.

In March, police say a man tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old waiting on the side of the highway for her dad after her car caught a flat tire.

Until this latest attacker is caught, neighbors like Poteete say they’re staying extra alert. “We keep our eyes open and keep the doors locked when we go in and out the house.”