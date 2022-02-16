WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for its K-9 officer Jenks, who escaped from his kennel Tuesday night.

The department reported deputies are searching for Jenks in the Pinewood Road area of Leipers Fork.

K-9 Jenks (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who spots Jenks is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550.

No additional information was immediately released.