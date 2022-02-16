WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for its K-9 officer Jenks, who escaped from his kennel Tuesday night.
The department reported deputies are searching for Jenks in the Pinewood Road area of Leipers Fork.
Anyone who spots Jenks is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.