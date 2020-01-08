Will state sign new contract with company plagued by juvenile escapes?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are three separate juvenile residential treatment centers on the Clover Bottom campus, which is located just off Stewart’s Ferry Pike, and each one is owned and operated by TrueCore.

The Department of Children’s Services contracts with TrueCore to place delinquent youth in state custody in these Level III residential treatment center settings, but the contract between the state and TrueCore is coming to an end in June.

What does that mean moving forward?

That answer is still unclear, but the state has looked at other companies to take over after repeated escapes from these facilities.

“A request for qualifications was sent out by DCS across the country to see who was qualified and interested to take over this contract,” said Representative Darren Jernigan. “They received five back. Three of them weren’t qualified. The other two weren’t interested in addressing that population.”

A freeze was put into effect due to ongoing concerns about the facilities’ operations. Since that time no juveniles have been sent to the facilities.

There have been no escapes from Academy for Young Women.

TrueCore has a 36-month performance-based contract and the initial term expires on June 30, 2020, but includes two possible 12-month contract extensions.