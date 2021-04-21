Will Nashville achieve the mayor’s 50% first dose goal by May 1?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week the Metro Health Department started welcoming walk-ins to get their COVID-19 vaccines at the Music City Center.

But even with up to 500 vaccines available daily, there are hundreds of doses going unused. On Monday, Metro Health reported only 139 vaccines were given, 156 on Tuesday, and 140 on Wednesday.

“We have enough vaccine for everyone that wants it. We’ve been fortunate to have that supply even when Johnson & Johnson became an issue,” Metro COVID Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir said.

So with supply being available, is demand slowing down?

“Part of the reason we’re starting to see some slow down at the Music City Center is there’s also lots of places available for vaccinations around the city. From pharmacies to grocery stores to health clinics to drive-thru sites that are being set up by us and by others, by health systems,” Jahangir said.

Mayor John Cooper set a goal to have 50% of Nashvillians vaccinated with their first dose by May 1. On Wednesday, Davidson County reached a 38.6% vaccination rate, still ahead of the state at 33.4%.

Metro Health says the immediate goal is to reach 40% and then public health orders could be changed similarly to when Nashville reached 20% and 30% achievements.

“I’m telling you this vaccine is very available and people have the choice to get it or not to get it and deal with the repercussions of those choices afterwards,” Jahangir said.

Metro Health says not only are vaccines available by walk-in at Music City Center, but by appointments every day for the next two weeks.