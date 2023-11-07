NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee has had at least 12 documented wildfires in the last two days. There are two fires currently still active, as of the afternoon of November 7, 2023.

One is in Warren County on West Green Hill Road. It is 0% contained and about 3 acres. The other is in Smith County on Carver Hollow Lane and is 70% contained but 100 acres. There are 16 fires that are now controlled, and two fires are contained.

These fires will continue to rage as we go into Wednesday and could get even worse. Most of them are brush fires.

Brush fires can be caused by cigarettes discarded out the window, farming equipment causing sparks on harvested fields, and dragging chains.

Weather conditions are also a main factor in how things catch and spread so easily. Drought conditions continue to take over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky which is making everything more sensitive to the heat, wind gusts, and low relative humidity.